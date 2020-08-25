No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in China

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 14 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new suspected cases nor deaths related to the disease were reported on the mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning, the commission said.