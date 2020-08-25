No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in China

People wearing protective masks ride bycicles in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, 14 May 2020. Reuters

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 14 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new suspected cases nor deaths related to the disease were reported on the mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Hebei and Liaoning, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases on the mainland stood at 84,981, including 386 patients who were still being treated, with 10 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,961 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 12,370 close contacts were still under medical observation.

Also on Monday, 16 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 374 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation.

