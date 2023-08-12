China

Floods, mudslides kill two in northwestern China city

Reuters
Shanghai
A man holding a child walks across a damaged bridge after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China on 7 August, 2023.Reuters

Mudslides and flooding in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian killed two people and 16 others are missing, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

The casualties come after heavy rainfall and floods devastated many parts of China, with some extreme weather following in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which made landfall in southern Fujian province almost three weeks ago.

Two houses in a village in Xian have been washed away and infrastructure such as roads, bridges and power supply facilities has been damaged, CCTV said.

