Relief, caution in Beijing as city lifts Covid dine-in curbs

After staying home for more than a month, Chen Chunmei joined a long line of customers at a popular Beijing restaurant where diners tucked into massive bowls of crayfish following an easing of Covid restrictions in the Chinese capital.

Last month, the city of 22 million stopped people from eating out, closed gyms and sealed off dozens of subway stations to try and stamp out a coronavirus outbreak.

The curbs are now finally easing, including at restaurants.

The dine-in relaxation gave him some respite.

“I’m nervous and alert,” said Sun, who ventured out of the hotel where he was staying with his wife on Monday evening and waited for a table at a restaurant.

“But I also wanted to feel my tastebuds again.”