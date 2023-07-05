Torrential rains kill at least 15 in southwest China

Fifteen people have been killed and four are missing after torrential rain in southwest China, state media said Wednesday.

"The latest round of torrential rains since Monday had killed 15 people and left four others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality as of 7:00 am Wednesday", state news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

The confirmation of casualties comes after officials on Tuesday put in place an alert for rain-triggered disasters across large swathes of central and southwest China.