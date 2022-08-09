Taiwanese foreign minister warns China preparing for invasion

Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as an excuse to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island.

Joseph Wu told a press conference in Taipei that Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own, would not be intimidated even as the drills continued with China often breaching the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait.

"China has used the drills ... to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," Wu said, urging international support to safeguard "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".