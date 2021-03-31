WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but data lacking

WHO vaccine experts said Wednesday that an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", but that more data was needed.

The Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm, whose Covid jabs are already being used in several countries, have submitted data in applications for the World Health Organization's emergency use listing (EUL) green light.

The UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said it had reviewed the data provided so far, and that both vaccines "demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease".

However, it warned, "both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities," meaning other medical conditions.

"Post-introduction vaccine effectiveness and safety studies will be needed to address the impact on those sub-populations," SAGE said in a list of highlights published after a meeting last week to discuss developments on vaccines against a range of diseases.