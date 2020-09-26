WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use prog: China

China launched its emergency programme in July, having communicated with the WHO in late June, according to Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official

Reuters
Beijing
A display shows vaccine products of Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media tour showcasing the company's development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in Beijing, China, on 24 September 2020
A display shows vaccine products of Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media tour showcasing the company's development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in Beijing, China, on 24 September 2020Reuters
Advertisement

The World Health Organisation supported China’s campaign to vaccinate certain people against coronavirus in July while clinical trials were still under way, a Chinese health official said on Friday, although some experts have expressed concern about the move.

China launched its emergency programme in July, having communicated with the WHO in late June, according to Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official.

Hundreds of thousands essential workers and other limited groups of people considered at high risk of infection have been given the vaccine, even though its efficacy and safety had not been fully established as Phase 3 clinical trials were incomplete, raising concerns among experts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“At end-June, China’s State Council approved a plan of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use programme,” Zheng told a news conference.

After the approval, on 29 June, we made a communication with the relevant representatives of the WHO Office in China, and obtained support and understanding from WHO
Zheng Zhongwei

“After the approval, on 29 June, we made a communication with the relevant representatives of the WHO Office in China, and obtained support and understanding from WHO,” Zheng said.

Countries have autonomy to issue emergency use authorisation for any health product according to the national regulations and legislations, Mariangela Simão, assistant director-general at the WHO, said on Friday at a news conference in Geneva.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said earlier this month that emergency use authorization for coronavirus vaccine is a “temporary solution,” and that the long-term solution lay in completion of Phase 3 trials.

Beijing has not publicly released full details of its emergency use programme.

At least three vaccine candidates, including two developed by state-backed China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and one from Sinovac Biotech, all in Phase 3 trials overseas, are included in the emergency use programme.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A fourth experimental vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics were approved to be used in the Chinese military in June.

China’s annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020 and 1 billion doses by 2021, Zheng said.

In China, the vaccine price will be affordable for the general public, Zheng added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

China operating 380 detention centres: Researchers

A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla 14 March 2014.

China hands 18-year jail term to Xi critic for graft

An escorted police van believed to be carrying Huayuan Real Estate Group former chairman Ren Zhiqiang leaves Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court, where Ren faces corruption trial, in Beijing, China 11 September 2020.

Mainland China reports 10 new virus cases

Medical workers take a swab sample from students to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as senior students prepare to return to school in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 14 May 2020

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.