World should support Afghanistan, not pressure it: China

ReutersThe world should guide and support Afghanistan as it transitions to a new government instead of putting more pressure on it, China's state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday in a call with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

The situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has retaken power 20 years after it was forced out by a US-led invasion, remains unstable and uncertain, Wang was quoted as saying by China's ministry of foreign affairs.