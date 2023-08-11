Death toll in China's Hebei floods rises to 29

The death toll from floods in northern China's Hebei province has risen to 29, state media reported Friday, after record-breaking rains pummelled the region in recent weeks.

"As of August 10, 29 people have died due to disasters in Hebei Province, of which six were previously missing. There are still 16 missing," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing authorities.

Rescue efforts were still ongoing to find those missing, CCTV said.

At least 33 people died in Beijing as a result of a severe rainstorm and floods that struck in late July, including two rescue workers, authorities said earlier this week.