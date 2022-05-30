Xi hails 'new atmosphere' in Hong Kong, welcomes next leader

Lee will assume office on July 1, which is the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from British to Chinese rule and the halfway point of its "One Country, Two Systems" political model.

Hong Kong has never been a democracy -- the source of years of public frustration and protests -- but China agreed that Hong Kong could maintain certain freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after its handover.

According to Xinhua, Xi said Lee has the "courage to take responsibility" and "had made contributions to safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability".

"The central government fully affirms and fully trusts you," Xi added.

Lee was the sole candidate in the race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam at a time when Hong Kong is being remoulded in China's authoritarian image.

According to a statement from the Hong Kong government, Lee said in the meeting that he was "deeply honoured by the appointment and fully aware of the great responsibility upon me".

He promised to "unite all sectors" and bring the government and people together to "strive for the well-being of Hong Kong and its people".

"Together, we will build Hong Kong into a city with long-term prosperity and a caring and inclusive society," he added.