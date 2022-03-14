Chinese media echoes Russia on Ukraine war

As Western sanctions on Moscow mount following its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese media tells a story to domestic readers that avoids blaming Russia and portrays sympathy for president Vladimir Putin's perspective.

Beijing has refused to support nor condemn its close ally Moscow, while blaming the United States and NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions.

It is a view that reverberates across state newspapers and television -- as well as social media -- in China's tightly controlled news environment.

When Putin announced an assault on Ukraine on 24 February, China's official Xinhua news agency maintained it was a "military operation" and Moscow had "no intent" of occupying Ukrainian territory.

Days later, state broadcaster CCTV echoed a false Russian claim that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had left Kyiv -- a story quickly repeated by other domestic outlets.