COP26 leaders pledge to slash methane emissions

The pledge taken by about 100 countries at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday to slash emissions from methane by 30 per cent before 2030 could help cap global warming at liveable levels, but key emitters are missing, experts say.

“Methane is one of the gases that we can reduce most quickly,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This would “immediately slow down climate change,” she added, noting that this potent greenhouse gas—which absorbs 80 times more solar radiation over short periods than CO2 -- accounts for about 30 per cent of warming since the industrial revolution.