Coronavirus cases hit 43.8m globally

Coronavirus has infected more than 43.8 million people globally as of Wednesday, according to the latest data of John Hopkins University (JHU).

The data shows that the total caseload reached 43,895,968 with 1,165,455 fatalities across the world.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, has reported 66,784 new confirmed cases and 477 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 8,774,118. The country’s total death toll reached 226,613 till Wednesday morning.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll reached 157,946 after 549 more daily deaths were reported, its Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.