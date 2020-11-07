COVID-19: Global cases surge past 49m

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States, the caseload in the world surged past 49 million on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of global COVID-19 infections rose to 49,247,980 and the death toll climbed to 1,241,981 as of Saturday morning, reports news agency UNB.

The US has the highest case tally in the world, as the country recorded 9,732,947 cases with 236,064 fatalities.

The United States set a new record on Friday as it surpassed 125,000 daily coronavirus infections while 1,210 people died on the same day.