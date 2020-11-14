COVID-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

New York shuts early

In the United States, the country hardest hit by COVID-19, New York state governor Andrew Cuomo orders all establishments licensed to sell alcohol to close at 10:00pm to help save hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Elon Musk tests positive and negative

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he tested both positive and negative for the novel coronavirus, expressing scepticism about the results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweets. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse.”