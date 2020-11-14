COVID-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
New York shuts early
In the United States, the country hardest hit by COVID-19, New York state governor Andrew Cuomo orders all establishments licensed to sell alcohol to close at 10:00pm to help save hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
Elon Musk tests positive and negative
Tesla founder Elon Musk says he tested both positive and negative for the novel coronavirus, expressing scepticism about the results.
“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweets. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse.”
G20 debt
G20 nations declare a “common framework” for an extended debt restructuring plan for coronavirus-ravaged developing countries, but campaigners caution that more is needed to alleviate a “wave of debt crises”.
Dutch outlaw fireworks
The Dutch government outlaws traditional fireworks over New Year to help ease the burden on hospital workers.
The French government is to propose delaying regional and departmental elections from March to June next year given uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak
New Year’s celebrations in the Netherlands are notoriously wild, with people setting off tens of millions of euros (dollars) worth of fireworks in back gardens and streets, often causing injuries.
France to delay regional elections
The French government is to propose delaying regional and departmental elections from March to June next year given uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
WHO insists whole world must have access to vaccine
The head of the World Health Organisation hails the rapid progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine but insists that every country must reap the benefits.
“A vaccine will be a vital tool for controlling the pandemic, and we’re encouraged by the preliminary results of clinical trials released this week,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Israel seals deal for coronavirus vaccines
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government has clinched a deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to buy eight million doses of its potentially game-changing coronavirus vaccine.
Naples primes for new virus curbs
The southern Italian city of Naples braces for further coronavirus restrictions as hospitals risk becoming overwhelmed by new cases, with medics forced to treat patients in their cars.
Microsoft clamps down on cyber attacks
Microsoft urges a crackdown on cyberattacks perpetrated by states and “malign actors” after a spate of hacks disrupts healthcare organisations fighting the coronavirus.
“In recent months, we’ve detected cyberattacks from three nation-state actors targeting seven prominent companies directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19,” says Microsoft’s vice-president for security issues Tom Burt.
Nearly 1.3 million dead
The virus has claimed at least 12,94,539 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Friday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.
More than 52,775,840 cases have been registered across the globe.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 242,435 deaths, followed by Brazil with 164,281, India with 128,668, Mexico with 97,056 and the United Kingdom with 50,928 deaths.
Chile reopens for air travel
Chile said it was lifting restrictions on air travel. Curbs have been in place since March with only skeleton international services allowed. Land and sea borders however will remain closed.
Footballers hit
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19, but shows no symptoms, according to the Egyptian Football Association.
An eighth member of German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim has been infected. Croatia and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder have also tested positive.
Malaysia’s Johor JDT II team withdraws from Asia’s Champions League after authorities refuse to let them travel to the tournament.