COVID-19 pandemic hitting women hard, says UN survey

The survey signals that one-fifth of the 206 countries analysed, or 42 States, had no gender-sensitive measures in place to respond to the pandemic. And only 25 countries have introduced measures aimed at tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), support unpaid care and strengthen women’s economic security.

These may include helplines, shelters or legal support to counter the surge in violence; cash transfers directly targeted at women; or childcare services and paid sick leave.

“The COVID-19 crisis provides an opportunity for countries to transform the existing economic models towards a renewed social contract that prioritizes social justice and gender equality,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.