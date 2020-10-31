COVID-19 remains public health emergency of global concern: WHO

Meanwhile, Tedros announced that a group of international experts had their first virtual meeting with their Chinese counterparts, as part of the future WHO-led international mission to China to identify the zoonotic origin of COVID-19.



According to Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, that virtual meeting helps the international team of experts and their Chinese colleagues to familiarize with each other and exchange information on what has been achieved so far in identifying the animal source of COVID-19.



He emphasised that scientists need best answers to the origin, "not just any answer that satisfies political needs of speed and investigation," suggesting that finding the animal source of COVID-19 may take quite a while just as previous investigations regarding the animal sources of MERS and SARS.

