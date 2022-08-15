China rate cut sends global oil prices tumbling

Hopes of smaller rate hikes on signs that US inflation may be peaking helped Wall Street clock up its fourth straight week of gains by Friday.
The gains on Wall Street and steady growth figures for Japan helped the Nikkei .N225 share average in Tokyo jump to its highest in more than seven months.
“China, I think, is a different situation than the rest of the world. They’ve got a self-imposed recession that they’ve created from the zero COVID policy,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at investment house Plurimi Group.
“I do think it’s going to be Fed driven if there is another leg down in markets. Quantitative tightening, I think, will begin in earnest in September and that’s going to withdraw liquidity from the market,” Armstrong said.
Markets are still implying around a 50 per cent chance the Fed will hike by 75 basis points in September and that rates will rise to around 3.50-3.75 per cent by the end of the year.
The Fed will publish minutes on Wednesday from its last rate-setting meeting, but investor hopes of them showing the central bank beginning to pivot on rate hikes could be dashed.
“I don’t think (Fed Chair) Powell is going to say that, I don’t think the minutes are going to indicate that,” Armstrong said.
In Europe, the STOXX share index of 600 leading companies was up 0.13 per cent at 441.43 points, still down around 10 per cent for the year.
Oil prices eased as China’s disappointing data added to worries about global demand for fuel.
The head of the world’s top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore US Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week.
Brent LCOc1 slipped 1.8 per cent to $96.35, while US crude CLc1 fell 1.9 per cent to $90.34 per barrel.