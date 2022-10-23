Myanmar blacklisted, Russia sidelined by money-laundering watchdog

Myanmar was added on Friday to a global financial blacklist while Russia was sidelined by the international money-laundering watchdog FATF.

The move by the Financial Action Task Force puts Myanmar alongside North Korea and Iran as outcasts of the global financial system.

Citing a "continued lack of progress" and the fact the majority of the actions Myanmar had promised to take had not been completed more than a year after a deadline, the FATF put the country on the so-called blacklist.

Other nations are required to apply enhanced measures to screen transactions with countries on the blacklist to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.