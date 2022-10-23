Myanmar blacklisted, Russia sidelined by money-laundering watchdog

Those measures can act as an impediment to trade and investment.
The Paris-based FATF also further cut back Russia's role in the organisation due to its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia "is sidelined at the FATF", said the organisation's director, Raja Kumar.
FATF had already taken some measures to exclude Russia in June.
"Russia's actions continue to violate FATFs core principles, which aim to promote security, safety and the integrity of the financial system," the FATF said.
Nicaragua and Pakistan were taken off the FATF's grey list of countries subject to increased monitoring of financial transactions.
Twenty-four countries remain on the grey list.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement the decision was "much-awaited good news".
"Congratulations to the people of Pakistan," Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted.