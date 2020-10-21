Donor govts urged to recognise crimes against Rohingya as genocide

Fortify Rights on Wednesday said donor governments seeking to raise one billion dollars in aid for Rohingya should acknowledge the crimes perpetrated against the Muslim minority in Myanmar as genocide and crimes against humanity, reports news agency UNB.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the UN refugee agency will co-host a virtual donor conference to raise humanitarian funds for displaced Rohingya and host communities.

“Genocide is the root cause of the humanitarian needs, and governments should acknowledge that,” said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fortify Rights.