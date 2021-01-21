Don’t panic, you’ll get vaccine, says WHO

Nobody should panic about getting access to a COVID-19 vaccine because everyone who wants one will get one, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The WHO’s assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said the UN health agency was working towards ensuring access to coronavirus jabs all around the world.

“No one needs to panic, because you’re going to get a vaccine,” said Simao, the assistant DG for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

“We’ve been working very hard to ensure that all countries, all populations, do have the opportunity to access these vaccines,” she told a WHO social media live event.

Simao said that around 50 countries have started vaccination campaigns, with more than 40 of them being high-income states.