Doubts raised over AstraZeneca US trial data

A US health agency raised concerns Tuesday that AstraZeneca may have included out-of-date information during trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, a day after the company said its drug was highly effective in preventing the disease.

The vaccine concerns came as Brazil’s daily coronavirus death toll soared past 3,000 for the first time, highlighting the pandemic’s worsening outlook in many parts of the world.

AstraZeneca stood by its assessment of the results of its US trials, saying it would publish new data “within 48 hours” in response to concerns raised by the US National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

In more bad publicity for the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, French authorities said they are investigating the death of a 26-year-old medical student days after he received their Covid-19 vaccine, while stressing that no link had been established yet with the shot.

The fresh problems for the drugmaker, which had on Monday hailed its vaccine as 79 percent effective at preventing Covid-19, come as Europe continues to wrangle over shortages of doses and after weeks of safety concerns.