NATO taking part in Ukraine conflict with arms supplies: Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country and said the West planned to break up Russia.

"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel aired on Sunday.

"This means that they are taking part, albeit indirectly, in the crimes being carried out by the Kyiv regime," Putin said.