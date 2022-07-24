Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced a missile strike on the port of Odessa as "Russian barbarism" just a day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume cereal exports blocked by the conflict.

The Ukrainian military said its air defences had shot down two cruise missiles but two more hit the port Saturday, threatening the landmark agreement hammered out over months of negotiations aimed at relieving a global food crisis.

Zelensky said the strikes on Odessa showed Moscow could not be trusted to keep its promises.

"Today's Russian missile attack on Odessa, on our port, is a cynical one, and it was also a blow to the political positions of Russia itself," Zelensky said in his nightly address, adding dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable.