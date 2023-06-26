US, India forge deeper strategic ties with Modi visit

Amitabh Mattoo, professor of international relations in Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, said Modi’s visit was unparalleled as India moves to secure what it sees as its rightful place on the world stage at a moment of geopolitical turmoil.

“This visit has been high on symbolism and substance and a huge movement forward in bilateral relations. We have traditionally not been allies but developed a special relationship. In the past, we were denied critical technology especially post the Cold War, but all that has changed,” Mattoo told DW.

This view was shared by C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow of the Asia Society Policy Institute, who characterised the visit as an inflection point in the evolution of India-US relationship.

“There is no doubt that Modi and Biden have nudged India and the US on a road not traveled before — toward a joint construction of a stable Asian balance of power system,” said Mohan.

“The sweeping ambition of the agreements unveiled, ranging from advanced technology cooperation to climate change, from the production of fighter jet engines to investments in semiconductors and countering terrorism, is breathtaking,” he added.