EU riles China with sanctions over Uighur crackdown

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions against four Chinese officials over the crackdown on the Uighurs, sparking an immediate tit-for-tat response against Europeans from Beijing.

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also took aim at Myanmar's junta over its coup, as they expanded bloc's measures targeting global rights breaches.

The highly symbolic move against Beijing is the first time Brussels has targeted China over human rights abuses since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The four officials targeted were former and current officials in the western Xinjiang region -- along with the state-run Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Beijing slammed the measures and immediately hit back by announcing entry bans on 10 Europeans -- including five members of the European Parliament -- and four entities.