Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs, Nordic countries wait for further review

Some European countries resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations Friday after an all-clear from EU regulators and the WHO, including France which was preparing for a third of its population to enter a new partial lockdown.

Worries that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may cause blood clots have seen countries from Venezuela to Indonesia pause its use in recent days, a setback for the drive to vaccinate populations against a virus that has killed nearly 2.7 million people.

Germany and Italy, both of which are attempting to fight off a third wave of the coronavirus, announced they were using the jab again as of Friday after the European Medicines Agency said it was “safe and effective”.

World Health Organisation vaccine safety experts said that “available data do not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions” among vaccinated people.