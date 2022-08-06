Grain ships depart Ukraine as Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant

Three grain ships departed Ukraine on Friday under a landmark deal to avert widespread food shortages, as Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of striking Europe’s largest nuclear site, causing a reactor stoppage.

Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine since the early days of their invasion and Kyiv has accused them of storing heavy weapons there. Moscow, in turn, has accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the plant.

“Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located,” Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power plant operator Energoatom said in a statement.

“There are risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying. The fire danger is high,” Energoatom said. It did not report any casualties.