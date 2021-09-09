10 dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Construction work on the modular Covid unit only began in December at the hospital in Tetovo, a town of around 50,000 people.

“The fire was huge because the hospital is modular, there was plastic,” Tetovo deputy fire chief Saso Trajcevski told local television.

“We took out victims while we put out the flames.”

Several injured people were transported to hospitals in the capital.

“The fight for life is still going on and all services are doing everything they can to save people,” Zaev said, expressing “deep condolences to the families and of the deceased”.

“I wish the injured a quick recovery”.

North Macedonia has a population of around two million and its healthcare services are run down.