100 evacuated from besieged steel plant in Mariupol

Roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

The UN said earlier that a “safe passage operation” was going on at the Azovstal plant, the last holdout in the port city that has endured a Russian blockade since the conflict began on 24 February, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “currently participating” in the operation.

Russia’s defence ministry gave a lower figure of 80 civilians, adding: “Those who wished to leave for areas controlled by the Kyiv regime were handed over to UN and ICRC (Red Cross) representatives.”