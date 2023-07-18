Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia refuses extension

The deal allowing Ukraine to safely export grain to global markets via the Black Sea expired at midnight in Istanbul (2100 GMT) after Russia refused an extension.

The deadline was set when the arrangement, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to avoid food shortages in vulnerable countries, was last extended for two months in May.

The Kremlin on Monday said it was exiting the deal, having complained about its implementation for months.

“The grain deal has ended. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.