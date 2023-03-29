Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Ukraine says

Russian forces remain relentless in their attempts to capture the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka but were not making progress, Ukraine’s military said, as a Russian-installed official claimed otherwise.

The two towns along with other communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia’s attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“They simply try to exhaust our troops with attack after attack,” Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the military’s eastern group, said on national television, reporting 70 shelling incidents in Bakhmut alone.

The military said Ukrainian fighters continued to repel the attacks and Russia was suffering high combat deaths. Britain’s defence ministry said Russian forces had made only “marginal progress” in an attempt to encircle Avdiivka and had lost many armoured vehicles and tanks.