1st batch of Russian vaccine produced for civilian circulation

In some good news for millions living in hope for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Russian health ministry said on Tuesday that the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been produced for civilian circulation.

The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the health ministry told reporters, reports Tass news agency.

"The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian health ministry passed the required quality tests and was produced for civilian circulation.