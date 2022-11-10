Over 100,000 Russian troops killed, wounded in Ukraine: top US general

More than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces likely suffering similar casualties, top US General Mark Milley said Wednesday.

“You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,” Milley said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”

The figures provided by Milley—which could not be independently confirmed—are the most precise to date from the United States government more than eight months into the war.