Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

But in the immediate weeks after Russian troops marched on Ukraine, Kyiv had blasted German aid as too little and too late.

A visit by Scholz to Kyiv in June and the arrival of weapons from Germany have since led to a change in tone.

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” Shmygal told German media ahead of his trip, in a transcript published by his press office.

But the prime minister said Kyiv needs more from Berlin, including “modern combat tanks” like the Leopard 2.

Scholz will welcome Shmygal with military honours in the afternoon.

But Shmygal will be starting his day with talks on Sunday morning with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose offer to travel to Kyiv in April was rebuffed, sparking a row.