EU eyes special court to try Russia for Ukraine war

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialised court” to put Russia’s top officials on trial over the war in Ukraine.

On the ground, Russia said it had captured a few settlements in eastern Ukraine, eager for a win after a series of setbacks since invading its pro-Western neighbour in late February.

Von der Leyen suggested a specialised tribunal to prosecute Russian officials over the conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions from their homes.

“While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression,” she said.