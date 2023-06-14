Putin claims huge Ukraine losses in counterattack

President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that Ukraine’s casualties in its much-anticipated counteroffensive were ten times higher than Moscow’s even as Kyiv said it was making gains and “moving forward”.

His assessment came hours after Russia claimed it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield.

“Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic,” Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian journalists and bloggers covering the conflict.

“We have 10 times fewer losses than those of the armed forces of Ukraine,” he noted, citing a ratio that could not be independently confirmed.

But Kyiv quickly fired back insisting Ukraine’s push, bolstered with Western weapons and training, had “certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward”.

“Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the east and south of our nation,” the chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny said on social media.