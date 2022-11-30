Russia should use advanced weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

"New ways of using them in combat are being tested," Shoigu said, without giving specifics.
In Ukraine, Shoigu said, counter-battery fire was being improved by using long-range rocket systems such as Tornado-S and high-power "Malka" artillery systems.
"This makes it possible to effectively hit foreign rocket and artillery systems," Shoigu said. His comments were shown on state television.
The conflict in Ukraine, likely the deadliest in Europe since World War Two, has killed tens of thousands on both sides and raised fears of a much broader conflict between the US-led NATO alliance and Russia.