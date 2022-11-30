Russia should use advanced weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals.

Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, did not specify which advanced weapons should be used, though he said he wanted to discuss with the generals new ways of improving artillery and missile attacks.