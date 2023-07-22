Russia arrests nationalist Kremlin critic for 'extremism'

Former separatist commander and nationalist military blogger Igor Girkin, a frequent critic of Russia's leadership, was arrested on Friday and remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of extremism.

Girkin -- better known by his alias Igor Strelkov -- is a supporter of the Ukraine offensive but also regularly criticised its conduct on the messaging app Telegram, where he was followed by around 875,000 people.

By opening a case against him, observers said authorities were sending a signal that any criticism -- even from supporters of the military operation in Ukraine -- are off-limits in the aftermath of the Wagner mercenary group's short-lived rebellion.

A Moscow court ordered Girkin to be placed in detention pending trial on charges of "public calls for extremism" that could land him in prison for five years.