Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany appealed to the European Union to consider regulating "abrupt" and "arbitrary" decisions at Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover.

Economy ministry state secretary Sven Giegold of the Green party wrote to the EU Commission citing his "great concern" about policy zig-zagging at the troubled social media platform.

In the letter Giegold also posted on Twitter, he said the commission should carry out the necessary reviews as soon as possible to declare Twitter a "gatekeeper" under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act.

The designation subjects companies with a dominant market position to particular scrutiny.