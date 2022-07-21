EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning

The European Union told member states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15 per cent until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop.

Deliveries via Nord Stream 1, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, are due to resume on Thursday after a 10-day halt for annual maintenance.

German gas network operator Gascade said on Wednesday it expects flows to resume at pre-maintenance levels based on current requests for gas.

On 10 July, the last full day before maintenance on the pipeline started, flows stood at around 698 GWh.