Russians and Ukrainians fight for every yard on entrenched frontlines

Ukraine’s army has made modest progress in the south and Russian forces have advanced in the Donbas, but the war’s frontline is frozen and a month after the launch of Kyiv’s much-heralded counteroffensive neither side seems able to force a decisive breakthrough.

Ukrainian forces over the past week recaptured nine square kilometres (four square miles) in the east and 28 square kilometres in the south, Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday.

It’s a far cry from Kyiv’s lightning successes seizing 9,000 square kms in just nine days east of Kharkiv at the start of last September, followed by 5,000 more in November in the Kherson region.

“Last week was difficult on the frontline,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“But we are making progress. We are moving forward, step by step!”