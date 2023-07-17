Ukraine grain deal in peril, fierce fighting in the east

The clock was ticking down Monday on the deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea, with the agreement set to expire at midnight Istanbul time (2100 GMT).

In Ukraine, Kyiv reported fierce fighting on its eastern frontline on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kyiv’s counteroffensive a failure.

There was no word from talks in Istanbul, where Turkish and UN officials are trying to persuade Russia to agree another extension of the deal first signed there in July 2022.

Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

But that traffic has come to a halt because of Russia’s refusal so far to renew the deal.

“The applications have not been approved by all parties,” said a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that oversees the agreement. “No new ships have been approved to participate since 27 June.”

The last cargo ship cleared by the signatories to the deal—Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations—Turkish bulk carrier TQ Samsun, was headed across the Black Sea from the Ukrainian port of Odesa towards Istanbul, the Marine Traffic website showed late Sunday.