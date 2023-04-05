Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act in China

The French leader’s aims include preserving and rebalancing China’s trade ties with Europe as well as safeguarding French interests in the Asia-Pacific region -- where Paris sees itself as a player thanks to its overseas territories and military deployments.

On the eve of his visit, Macron discussed his trip to China and support for Ukraine during a phone call with US President Joe Biden, the White House said.

The two leaders said they want China to help “accelerate” the search for a solution to the war, according to a French diplomatic source.

The conversation showed the “common will of France and the United States to engage the Chinese to accelerate with us the end of the war in Ukraine and build a lasting peace”, the source said.

The American and French presidents also hope to “obtain from the Chinese a contribution to the global effort of North-South solidarity” and to build “a common agenda” on climate and biodiversity.