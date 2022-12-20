Russia pledges to not interfere in domestic issues: Embassy

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of non-interfering in the domestic affairs of a third country and extended its support to a country that independently determines its own policies.

“Russia is invariably committed to its principled stance on non-interfering in the domestic affairs of third countries,” the Russian embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

The release noted that Bangladesh-like countries which shape their foreign and internal policy to serve their own national interests instead of following the lead of external powers take the similar approach.