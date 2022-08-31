Zelenskiy tells Russians to run for their lives from Ukraine offensive in south

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv’s troops.

Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive for the first time after a long period of aerial strikes on Russian supply lines, especially ammunition dumps and bridges across the strategically-important River Dnipro. Read full story

“If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Zelenskiy said in a late night address.

“Ukraine is taking back its own (land),” he said, adding that he would not disclose Kyiv’s battle plans.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was methodically pressing on with its plans in Ukraine, adding: “All of our goals will be reached.”