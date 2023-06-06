Zelensky hails advances as Russia says offensive repelled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

The contrasting claims came as Pope Francis’s peace envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, arrived in Kyiv for two days of talks.

“Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win,” Zelensky said in a video message published on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar had noted “some success” on the battlefield.

“The Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities. We are advancing there on a rather wide front,” she said.

“The defensive operation includes counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some sectors, we are conducting offensive actions,” Malyar added.