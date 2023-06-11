Kherson's unending nightmare through occupation, shelling and now floods

For Kherson resident Iryna Radetska, the catastrophic flooding of her city after the giant Kakhovka dam was destroyed is the latest chapter in more than a year of wartime suffering.

"They say a new love kills the old one. Maybe it's the same with tragedy," said 52-year-old Radetska, who is deputy head of a school in the southern Ukrainian city.

Few places have felt the extent of suffering that Kherson has since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Few people bore the brunt of it harder than Radetska, who said she has survived imprisonment, beatings and rockets.

The city, which had a peacetime population of 280,000, was occupied by Russian forces on March 2, 2022. It was liberated by Ukrainian troops in early November, but since then has been regularly shelled by Russian forces from the east side of the Dnipro River.

In the latest setback, large areas of Kherson and villages nearby were submerged last week after the Kakhovka dam, 55 km (35 miles) upstream, was destroyed. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for causing the damage.

These days, Radetska's school teaches only online due to the risk of shelling. Pupils include 31 on the Russian-held east bank that was particularly badly hit by the floods, including the town of Oleshky.

"As far as we know, Oleshky was flooded ... the mobile connection there is very bad. They are very limited in their movements. Then there is the psychological question," she told Reuters, referring to people's trauma.