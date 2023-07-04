EU wants deal on migrant policy by year-end: Spain

The EU wants an accord by the end of 2023 on how to handle the thousands of migrants heading for the continent, despite fierce opposition by Hungary and Poland, Spain’s prime minister said Monday.

Officials are hoping for a deal to relocate migrants seeking asylum across the 27-nation bloc, amid claims by countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain that they are unfairly burdened as the main points of arrival.

The nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland in particular have opposed the redistribution plan, in a dispute that flared last week during a European Union summit meeting.