Russia's lower house approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions

No lawmakers in the State Duma voted against the resolutions, which sought to formally incorporate Ukraine's Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia.

"The decision was taken unanimously. There are 89 entities in the Russian Federation," parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin posted on Telegram, along with a map of Russia including the four regions, as well as Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine without international recognition in 2014.